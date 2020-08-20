Big Ten Commish Reveals If His Son Will Play Football This Fall

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren reiterated on Wednesday evening that the conference will not play football this fall.

“The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited,” Warren announced on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC are planning on playing. Warren’s son, Powers, is a tight end at Mississippi State.

Will Powers Warren play college football this fall while his father’s conference doesn’t?

Short answer: Yes.

Kevin Warren spoke to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic about his son’s decision.

“As a family, we’ve had many difficult discussions regarding this issue.”

Kevin Warren said the Big Ten is a “macro” one that was made in the best interest of thousands of players and families.

“We need to focus on what’s right for our nearly 10,000 student-athletes at 14 institutions,” he said.

Kevin Warren’s son is old enough to make his own decisions, so he shouldn’t be blamed for choosing to play.

Still, the optics surrounding this are not great. This is also something that is not lost on the parents of Big Ten players. The father of Ohio State star Shaun Wade made that clear on Wednesday night.

#Buckeyes parent Randy Wade on an issue many in the #B1G have struggled to reconcile: that commissioner Kevin Warren’s son is still preparing for a fall football season for #HailState. pic.twitter.com/j8sSM2JZzr — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 19, 2020

Mississippi State is scheduled to open the 2020 college football season on Saturday, Sept. 26 against LSU.

The Big Ten is currently aiming to play sometime in early 2021.