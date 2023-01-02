Key Georgia Player Questionable For National Title Game

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is uncertain for next Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship matchup against TCU.

Per ESPN's Marty Smith, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said Washington suffered a "soft tissue contusion and strain" during Saturday's Peach Bowl victory over Ohio State.

Since the injury isn't an ankle sprain and won't require surgery, the junior still has a chance to play on Jan. 9.

Often deployed in two-tight end sets alongside All-American Brock Bowers, Washington tallied 27 catches for 426 yards and two touchdowns this season. Despite taking a back seat to Bowers in the passing game, he's poised to enter the 2023 NFL Draft as one of the position's premier prospects.

Courtesy of ESPN's Mark Schlabach, Smart discussed the Las Vegas native's quest to play in Los Angeles next week.

"We'll have to evaluate and see," Smart said. "The good news is he's got more than a normal week. I know he'll do everything he can to get back. He's headed out west towards where he's from. It will be important to him to try to get back."

Stetson Bennett completed a pass to 10 different receivers on New Year's Eve. Despite Georgia's depth, the defending national champions could use the 6-foot-7 Washington to create mismatches against the Horned Frogs defense.

ESPN will televise the championship showdown next Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.