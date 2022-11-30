Keyshawn Johnson Has Blunt Message For TCU

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 23: ESPN personality Keyshawn Johnson looks on before the last regular season game played at Candlestick Park between the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons on December 23, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

It's safe to say Keyshawn Johnson isn't a big believer in the TCU Horned Frogs.

During this Wednesday's episode of ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill and Max," the former No. 1 pick made it clear that he doesn't think TCU can compete with Georgia and Michigan.

Johnson referred to TCU as "this year's Cincinnati team." Last season, Cincinnati was blown out by Alabama in the semifinals.

“I love Sonny Dykes, I know him very well. I feel like TCU is this year’s Cincinnati for me," Johnson said. "Do they really want to see Georgia and Michigan? Do they really want to run up on that? Do they really want to play the big boys? And I know that sounds kind of harsh because they’re undefeated and they’re winning and they put themselves in this position.”

Johnson took things a step further and said No. 6 Alabama could beat TCU without any trouble.

“I honestly think Alabama would wreck shop, a healthy Alabama team they’ll run shop on TCU, that’s just me,” Johnson added.

TCU has been counted out by many analysts this season, so Johnson's comments are nothing new to Sonny Dykes' program.

With that said, TCU could silence its critics by winning the Big 12 Championship this weekend and then putting up a strong fight in the College Football Playoff.