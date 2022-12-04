Kickoff Time, TV Channel Set For Georgia vs. Ohio State

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 28: The college football playoff logo on the field before the Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semi final game between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 28, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff matchups are set.

As revealed Sunday afternoon, No. 1 Georgia will face No. 4 Ohio State in an epic semifinal showdown. According to the CFP, the undefeated Bulldogs play the 10-1 Buckeyes on Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

ESPN will televise the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

There was no doubt leading into Sunday's announcement that Georgia would make the four-team tournament. After winning the SEC title Saturday with a convincing 50-30 victory over LSU, the defending national champions are 13-0 with a 25.9-point average margin of victory.

Ohio State, on the other hand, nearly missed the cut after suffering a 22-point home loss to Michigan last weekend. However, the Buckeyes climbed one spot to knock out USC, which lost Friday's Pac-12 Championship Game to Utah.

Despite their recent setback, the Buckeyes remain a formidable opponent for Kirby Smart's team. Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud will lead the nation's second-ranked scoring offense into a colossal battle against college football's second-best scoring defense.

The winner will face Michigan or TCU for the national title on Monday, Jan. 9, at SoFi Stadium.