Kickoff Time, TV Channel Set For Georgia vs. Ohio State
The College Football Playoff matchups are set.
As revealed Sunday afternoon, No. 1 Georgia will face No. 4 Ohio State in an epic semifinal showdown. According to the CFP, the undefeated Bulldogs play the 10-1 Buckeyes on Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
ESPN will televise the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
There was no doubt leading into Sunday's announcement that Georgia would make the four-team tournament. After winning the SEC title Saturday with a convincing 50-30 victory over LSU, the defending national champions are 13-0 with a 25.9-point average margin of victory.
Ohio State, on the other hand, nearly missed the cut after suffering a 22-point home loss to Michigan last weekend. However, the Buckeyes climbed one spot to knock out USC, which lost Friday's Pac-12 Championship Game to Utah.
Despite their recent setback, the Buckeyes remain a formidable opponent for Kirby Smart's team. Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud will lead the nation's second-ranked scoring offense into a colossal battle against college football's second-best scoring defense.
The winner will face Michigan or TCU for the national title on Monday, Jan. 9, at SoFi Stadium.