Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Max Duggan Very Clear

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart praised TCU quarterback Max Duggan ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship showdown.

Per Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Smart commended the Heisman Trophy runner-up on Tuesday.

"He understands defenses," Smart said of Duggan. "He's very smart. He's experienced. You're not going to trick him."

Duggan began the season on the bench for a Horned Frogs squad that went 5-7 in 2021. However, the senior has led a storybook turnaround with 40 total touchdowns and a 162.3 quarterback rating.

Duggan guided TCU to a semifinal upset over Michigan with 225 passing yards, 57 rushing yards, and two passing and rushing scores apiece. The Horned Frogs are now even bigger underdogs to stop the undefeated Bulldogs from repeating as national champions.

Via Dawgs247's Jordan D. Hill, Smart called his upcoming opponent a "tremendous team."

"Their kids believe. They have a lot of similarities to our kids in terms of the culture created there, the way they play, the way they believe."

Duggan will face his biggest challenge yet when combatting a ferocious Georgia defense at SoFi Stadium. Even after a 42-41 win over Ohio State, the Bulldogs have only allowed 14.8 points per game.

ESPN will televise the National Championship on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.