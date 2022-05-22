Kirby Smart Reveals His Main Concerns For College Football

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs leads his team onto the field before their game against the Clemson Tigers in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

We've heard countless college football coaches weigh in on some of the issues involving the current landscape of the sport.

Georgia's Kirby Smart shared some of his thoughts during an appearance on "The Paul Finebaum Show" last week. Like other coaches, Smart noted the nonstop nature of the job nowadays.

He also said he hopes there are "guiderails" put in to help coaches, though he didn't suggest what type of regulations he may be looking for.

“The world we live in in college football is changing so fast,” Smart said, via On3Sports. “I’m hoping there are some guiderails put in to help college coaches who love the game and enjoy it. Right now you’re chasing your own players, you’re chasing players that are in the portal and then you’re chasing recruits. So you’re getting pulled in a lot of directions. There’s a lot of demands. It’s 24/7, all the time. I got in this game because I like the relationships and coaching. Not the chasing.”

There's no question that the life of a college coach has been altered dramatically in recent years. You always had to recruit your own players to stay and dip into the transfer market, but the transfer portal has made both of those endeavors more time-consuming.

New NIL rights for players have also had a resounding impact and caused coaches to have to adjust their ways of doing business. It definitely isn't easy to deal with all of these changes.

However, coaches like Smart are being paid big money to do just that. If they can't or don't want to do it, they won't be long for their jobs.