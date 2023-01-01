Kirby Smart Reveals What He Saw Before Crucial Timeout

KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 13: Georgia Defensive Coordinator, Dan Lanning (left) and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart (right), on the sidelines during the NCAA football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State appeared to hit Georgia with a knockout blow when successfully converting a first down on a fake punt.

The gutsy ruse would have kept the ball in Ohio State's possession while nursing a 38-27 lead in the fourth quarter. However, Kirby Smart called a timeout just in time.

After the game, via Saturday Tradition's Michael Hanich, Georgia's head coach explained what he saw to sniff out Ohio State's fake.

"They just were not in their traditional formation. A lot of teams carry that speed break," Smart said. "They come up the line quick. Everybody’s lined up tight. And we’ve seen it in the SEC. A lot of teams carry it, and you try to practice it, but it’s another thing when they actually do it and execute it."

He called it "one of those gut reactions" to call timeout despite his reluctance to spend one early in the fourth quarter.

That decision proved a monumental turning point in Georgia's comeback win. Ohio State punted after the timeout, and Stetson Bennett promptly found Arian Smith for a 76-yard touchdown strike.

Instead of the Buckeyes running more clock and potentially expanding their double-digit lead, Georgia narrowed the deficit to three with 8:41 remaining after converting a two-point conversion.

Bennett threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell with less than a minute remaining. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Georgia was the first team to win a CFP game when trailing by 14 or more points.

Smart lived up to his name with a timeout that likely saved Georgia's season. He'll now prepare his team for the CFP National Championship matchup against TCU on Monday, Jan. 9.