Kirk Ferentz Concerned For Sport: College Football World Reacts

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 23: The Penn State Nittany Lions face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes, September 23, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Kirk Ferentz isn't the first college football head coach to lament the sport's changing landscape, and he won't be the last.

Speaking during Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, the Iowa State coach said he's "really concerned" about college football's current trajectory.

For various reasons, fans don't see Ferentz as the right person to vocalize any issues.

Having coached the Hawkeyes since 1999, Ferentz hasn't evolved his offense to fit a more modern, up-tempo style. Fans joked that those changes he fears must involve the forward pass while others questioned if he's simply worried about losing ground in a stronger Big Ten.

The long-tenured coach resisting change is especially troublesome considering the program's history.

In light of several accusations of racism from Black players, an investigation determined that Iowa coaches "abused their power and verbally abused and bullied players." The school reached a settlement agreement with strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle following several claims of mistreatment.

The Twitter responses came without diving into Ferentz's specific concerns. Per David Eickholt of 247Sports, he pointed to "a real lack of structure and framework" in the game. While he called NIL "a great initiative," he's worried about a widening division of power between the game's haves and have-nots.

Some skepticism of unregulated channels is warranted, but past events at Iowa also show why it was necessary to repair a flawed power dynamic that hurt players.