Kirk Herbsteit Names His Top 5 Coaches From Week 9

Just like every week during college football season, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit released his top performing coaches of Week 9 on Tuesday.

Coming in at No. 5, the college football analyst has Ohio State’s Ryan Day. The head coach led the Buckeyes to their second win of the season with a 38-25 win over No. 18 Penn State on Saturday. Despite a late start to the season, the 2-0 Buckeyes have jumped to No. 3 in the national rankings already. Day is looking to make a splash in his second full season as Ohio State’s coach.

At No. 4, Herbstreit has Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell. The Chanticleers have seemingly popped up out of nowhere in 2020 and burst into the top 15. Chadwell led Coastal to a 51-0 blowout victory against Georgia State on Saturday to send their record to a perfect 6-0.

Next up at No. 3 is Tom Allen and the red-hot Indiana Hoosiers. Allen made headlines in Week 1 after he made a gutsy call in overtime vs. Penn State to go for two and win the game. The Hoosiers saw continued success in Week 2 as they took down Rutgers 37-21.

At No. 2, Herbstreit puts head coach Luke Fickell and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. Cincinnati cruised to their fifth win of the season, taking down Memphis 49-10 on Saturday. Freeman has led the defense to strong finishes every week, allowing 20 points or less in every contest so far. This week the Bearcats jumped into the No. 6 position in the polls.

Finally, at No. 1 is Michigan State’s Mel Tucker. The Spartans shocked the Big Ten on Saturday when they took down their arch rival Michigan. After losing in a tough upset in Week 1 to Rutgers, Michigan State was able to bounce back under their new head coach. In his first year as coach, Tucker gets his first career Spartan win in a huge upset.