Kirk Herbstreit Admits If The National Champion Will Have An Asterisk

The 2020 college football season is going to be unlike any we’ve seen. Kirk Herbstreit is clearly aware of this.

With the Big Ten and Pac-12 electing not to play this fall, nine teams ranked in the preseason AP top 25 will not be in action. Three of those teams–Ohio State (No. 2), Penn State (No. 7) and Oregon (No. 9)–were ranked in the top 10.

Because of these unusual circumstances, Herbstreit thinks whoever wins the national championship will have the dreaded asterisk next to their name. Yes, even if that team is a perennial power like Alabama or Clemson.

Herbstreit explained his opinion during an appearance on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville on Monday.

“I’ve thought about that, and I think there will be an asterisk no matter what,” Herbstreit said, via 247Sports. “I just heard you guys before I came on talking about the AP Top 25. I think Ohio State was No. 2. Penn State was up there. Oregon was up there. All up in the top 10. If we just threw them in, for argument’s sake, and we asked the entire nation of analysts, ‘Who is going to be in your playoff?’ The consensus is probably going to be an Alabama or Georgia type of team, an Ohio State, a Clemson, and then an argument about is there a second SEC team or Big Ten team? Does Oregon make it? Does Oklahoma make it? That would be the discussion, so you’re really eliminating Ohio State, Oregon, and Penn State from the potential playoff.”

Of that group, Ohio State should feel especially frustrated with being unable to play. The Buckeyes had a legitimate chance of not only making the College Football Playoff again, but also winning the national title.

Still, there are a number of big-time programs planning on competing this fall, so an eventual College Football Playoff will still have some powerhouses in the mix. It just won’t be the same, which is what Herbstreit was saying.

“A lot of people would feel, with Trevor Lawrence, no matter who’s in it has a pretty good chance of making it into the playoff and into a national championship,” Herbstreit said. “A lot of people probably feel that Georgia, Florida, or Alabama have a really good chance to make it too. It’ll feel a little different, not having everyone in, but if you do make it through and we’ve got four teams standing there at the end, you’re still talking about some of the big boys … I think 10 or 15 years from now, there will still be somewhat of an asterisk. That’s how I feel, just because you don’t have the Big Ten or Pac-12 playing.”

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC are slated to begin play in September, along with Conference USA, the Sun Belt and the AAC.