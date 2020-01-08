Kirk Herbstreit Apologizes To Fans For “Inappropriate Responses”

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to apologize to fans. Herbie offered his apologies for what he said last week as fans came after him following his broadcast of the Ohio State-Clemson game.

During the game, a controversial fumble, non-fumble call turned the tide of the game.

Herbstreit, an Ohio State alum, tried to make a call right down the middle, staying unbiased on the broadcast. However, after getting heckled on Twitter for hours, he finally responded – and was clearly fired up.

Here’s just a sample of his reaction:

You’re either deaf or don’t have closed caption. Or better yet you DO HAVE closed caption and can’t read. Get your ass outta here!!! https://t.co/X3ttMw5y4n — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 1, 2020

After a week to reflect on his behavior, Herbstreit was clearly not happy with the way he handled himself. The ESPN analyst took to Twitter again this morning to apologize for his “inappropriate responses.”

“Like to apologize for my inappropriate responses to some people last week,” Herbstreit said.

“People were upset and laying into me and I responded only making things worse. Like to apologize to each of those people and to ALL my followers. I should be better than that and I will. Appreciate it.”

Every now and then, Herbstreit fires back at fans who make ridiculous statements/accusations about him on social media. Perhaps he’d be better just leaving them alone.