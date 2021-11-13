Kirk Herbstreit Blasts 1 CFB Team For “Quitting” On 2021 Season

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit blasted one college football team for its performance so far this season.

He torched the Florida Gators following their fifth loss of the season. Herbie thinks the Gators have quit on each other and their head coach by looking toward the future instead of playing for today.

“In my opinion you can lose a team because they become more individually focused on whatever their aspirations are,” Herbsteit said this morning. “I think that happened to Florida last year in the bowl game and I think it’s happened again this year. You’re seeing a team that’s quitting on each other and they’re quitting on their coach. That’s not, ‘hey, let’s make a couple of adjustments [and fix this].’ There’s a spirit that’s missing in that locker room.”

Herbie goes OFF on the Five-Loss #Gators and how their players have quit on each other and Dan MuLLLLLen. #GameDay pic.twitter.com/gKYjf9hpo0 — GATA Dawgs (@BassinDawg) November 13, 2021

This isn’t the first time Herbie had a message for the Florida football program.

“I don’t care about the NFL,” Herbie said earlier this week. “I really don’t. All I care about is guys who want to play for Florida… I think if I were Florida I would re-evaluate and find people that want to play football and that want to be engaged in a competitive spirit. I just can’t really say that about them right now.”

The Gators have a major opportunity to right the ship on Saturday with a contest against Samford.