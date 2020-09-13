Kirk Herbstreit Had A Brutally Honest Admission On Twitter Tonight

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a brutally honest admission on Twitter on Saturday evening.

The former Ohio State football quarterback turned analyst is about as respected as it gets in the college football world. Herbstreit decided to get into it with some fans on Twitter on Saturday night, though.

Herbstreit has been tweeted at regarding the Big Ten’s reported impending vote. The Big Ten’s presidents and chancellors are reportedly expected to vote on a season re-start within 72 hours.

The ESPN college football analyst is in support of the Big Ten playing. Herbstreit has twin boys who are currently playing at Clemson.

“My kids are safer at the football facility where there are protocols, trainers, coaches, Dr’s and others helping with with guidelines then they are when they leave. I want em there!!!!” he tweeted.

Herbstreit then chose to respond to some trolls.

When asked why he decided to respond to trolls with his massive following, the ESPN college football analyst had a simple answer.

“Sometimes it just feels good,” he wrote.

Sometimes it just feels good https://t.co/KCcfi2UpBu — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 13, 2020

You can say that again.

The ACC and Big 12 began play this weekend. The SEC is aiming to start its season in late September. And, based on the latest reports, the Big Ten could potentially join them later this fall.

Stay tuned (to Kirk Herbstreit’s Twitter account, too).