No one has dominated a rivalry more than Ohio State lately. The Buckeyes have defeated Michigan, a.k.a That Team Up North, in eight straight games. Dating back to 2004, OSU has won 15 of its last 16 contests against the Wolverines.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has a brutally honest assessment of where things stand between Ohio State and Michigan right now.

The Buckeyes have truly elite talent across the field and the Wolverines do not.

Herbstreit spoke to the Detroit News about the state of the rivalry.

“I think it’s overall, across the board, the athletic ability of Ohio State right now in the Big Ten is at a different level,” Herbstreit told the paper. “When you watch Ohio State play Clemson, they’re stride for stride right there playing as good if not better. Clemson’s been winning a lot of championships lately.

“That’s the bar right now for Michigan. To me, right now, it’s not necessarily about scheme, it’s more about continuing to go out and get great players who can run. I feel like that’s the area when they play Ohio State they don’t seem quite to be at the same level right now.”

Michigan has recruited well under Jim Harbaugh, but not at the level of Ohio State. The Buckeyes, for instance, have the No. 4 class in the country for 2020, while the Wolverines have the No. 11 class.

There’s something to be said about talent development, too. Ohio State has consistently developed elite skill players that have gone on to have success in the NFL. Michigan really has not been doing that lately.

Ohio State and Michigan will meet again in Columbus at the end of the 2020 season.