ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is already talking about the Clemson vs. Miami game.

The Tigers haven’t had much competition at the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference in recent seasons. It’s early, but it looks like that might be changing in 2020.

The Hurricanes appear to be for real. Miami is led by former Houston quarterback D’Eriq King, who has dominated defenses on way to three decisive wins this season. King threw fo 267 yards and two touchdowns in a blowout win over Florida State on Saturday night.

Clemson and Miami are scheduled to play on Saturday, Oct. 10 this season. Herbstreit cannot wait for that one.

“I think this is a good football team, I think it’s real,” Herbstreit said of Miami during Saturday night’s broadcast. “We’ve seen Rhett Lashlee work his magic in the past at other places. The offense with Lashlee, the skill, D’Eriq King, it’s a confident bunch. I’m already thinking about them going up to Death Valley to play Clemson because that’s when you really find out in two weeks how good this Miami team really is.”

A kickoff time and TV channel have yet to be set for the Clemson vs. Miami contest, but it’ll probably be in primetime.

If The U is truly back, they’ll get a chance to prove it against the nation’s best.