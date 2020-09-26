Kirk Herbstreit Names The Coach He’s Most-Excited To Watch Today

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit isn’t on set with College GameDay today, as the veteran analyst came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. However, the former Ohio State quarterback is still a part of the show.

Herbstreit is doing the show remotely on Saturday morning. He’ll do the same for Saturday night’s Miami vs. Florida State game.

On this morning’s College GameDay, Herbstreit revealed his pick for the SEC coaching debut he’s most-excited to watch. There are a couple of notable head coaches making their debuts today, including Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss and Mike Leach at Mississippi State.

Herbstreit is most-excited to watch Kiffin.

“I’ll say Lane Kiffin,” Herbstreit said today. “Lane Kiffin has a lot to work with. Matt Luke left him a lot of talent. He’s got a couple of quarterbacks he can use — Matt Corral can spin it. I think he’ll fit in well with what Lane Kiffin likes to do throwing the football quickly. John Rhys Plumlee is a wrinkle, an athletic guy who can run and throw. He’s got a lot of skill in the backfield and out at receiver. I think Lane has got more to work with, even though Mike Leach has KJ Costello coming over from Stanford. But I can’t wait to see Lane Kiffin’s offense with all that talent I mentioned.”

Ole Miss is set to take on No. 5 Florida to kick off the SEC season.

The Rebels and the Gators are scheduled to kick off at noon E.T. on ESPN.