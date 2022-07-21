Kirk Herbstreit Confirms His Plans For The College Football Season

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit landed an exciting gig this year, joining Amazon's Thursday Night Football crew for the 2022 season. That has led to some speculation about his future as a college football analyst for ESPN.

On Thursday, one of Herbstreit's followers tweeted, "You’re not leaving college football are you. Loved your analysis of the Natty! Really made it even more fun."

Herbstreit responded to that tweet, announcing that he will in fact remain a key contributor for ESPN's college football coverage.

"No I’m staying on GD and calling Saturday night with Chris," Herbstreit replied. "Thursdays will be in addition. Appreciate your kind comments. Can’t wait to get started."

Over the years, Herbstreit has been an excellent color commentator for ESPN. It's clear that he has great on-air chemistry with Chris Fowler.

Not only is Herbstreit outstanding at calling the top games every Saturday, he is a big part of ESPN's College GameDay.

Herbstreit and the rest of the College GameDay crew will be in Columbus for Week 1 of the upcoming season to preview a showdown between Notre Dame and Ohio State.