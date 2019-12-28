Kirk Herbstreit Details How Oklahoma Can Beat LSU Today

In just a few hours, Oklahoma and LSU will take the field for their College Football Playoff semifinal bout. The Tigers enter as a heavy favorite – Las Vegas currently has LSU as a 13.5-point favorite heading into the playoff semi-final.

Before the game kicks off, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit broke down how the Sooners could pull off the upset over LSU.

Jalen Hurts will need to have his best game if the Sooners want to keep pace. Here’s what Herbie had to say, via 247Sports:

“Jalen Hurts has to take the game over. He has to have one of those moments in his storybook career where people say, ‘Here’s the next chapter. here we go.’ Not just running, but if I’m LSU and I’m watching him on film, you see him run like a fullback. If I’m Dave Aranda and the LSU defense, my plan is going to be let’s slow up this running quarterback. Lincoln Riley knows that going in. CeeDee Lamb has to have a big game. “He’s going to get 1-on-1 opportunities because LSU is going to have those safeties up. That’s the opportunity Lamb 1-on-1 against (Derek) Stingley and (Kristian) Fulton, can Lincoln Riley find creative ways to get him the football?”

Hurts is one of the best players at his position, but he’ll need to be Superman if the Sooners want to finally win a playoff game.

Oklahoma and LSU kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.