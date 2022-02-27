Details Emerge From Kirk Herbstreit’s Contract At ESPN

We’ve seen Kirk Herbstreit call NFL games for ESPN, but a new report says another outlet is eyeing him for a role in its pro football booth.

We’re in the middle of a busy offseason of movement in the sports broadcasting world. Multiples companies are looking to poach talent from elsewhere and are throwing around big money to try to make it happen.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Amazon is trying to hire Herbstreit for its Thursday night NFL package. This pivot comes after the company failed to secure Troy Aikman, Sean McVay and John Lynch for its No. 1 analyst role on Thursday.

Herbstreit remains ESPN’s premier college football analyst, a key component of College GameDay and the color commentator for ABC/ESPN’s primetime broadcast every Saturday. However, Marchand reports he could still hold that role and work for Amazon, if all parties can come to an agreement.

“While Herbstreit is under contract with ESPN for around $6-plus million per year, sources have told The Post that with the way his deal is written, he would be allowed to do the NFL with another entity, while continuing on college for ESPN,” Marchand wrote. “When dealing with someone of Herbstreit’s stature and with the budding rivalry between ESPN and Amazon, the language of the contract could potentially be looked at differently by lawyers. It could be disputed if ESPN has to allow Herbstreit to work for Amazon.”

If Amazon hires Herbstreit, we could see one of the busiest men in broadcasting call NFL games every Thursday and then turn around and do GameDay and ESPN’s top game on Saturdays.

ESPN could still potential use Herbstreit on Monday Night Football broadcasts as well. It’s a role he has filled before, during Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season and in Week 1 of the 2020 campaign.