Kirk Herbstreit Has 1-Word Reaction To Insane Kentucky Derby

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has paid witness to some pretty incredible sporting events over the years.

From epic college football rivalry games, to major bowl games, to big-time College Football Playoff contests, Herbstreit has been on hand for some great ones.

But where does Saturday's insane Kentucky Derby rank?

The longtime ESPN college football analyst needs just one word to describe what happened at Churchill Downs on Saturday afternoon.

"UNBELIEVABLE," he tweeted.

That sums things up pretty, pretty well.

Rich Strike, an 80-to-1 underdog, pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent sports history on Sunday.