Kirk Herbstreit Has Brutally Honest Message For College Football Fans

Over the weekend, the Cincinnati Bearcats took down the Houston Cougars to win the American Athletic Conference.

With the win, Cincinnati also booked its ticket to the College Football Playoff. The Bearcats became the first non-Power 5 team to ever be ranked inside the top four at any point during the season.

It was no surprise, then, that the Bearcats held firm at No. 4 when the final rankings were announced. A few days later, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit is certainly glad the “conspiracy theories” about non-power five schools getting into the playoff are over.

“After SEVEN years of bitching and complaining from a vocal minority that the CFP system is rigged and the ‘small guy’ will NEVER GET A CHANCE – haven’t heard much from ya last couple days,” Herbie said on Twitter.

“Everything okay? What’s the next conspiracy theory?? Can’t wait! Cause that one is history,” he concluded.

After SEVEN years of bitching and complaining from a vocal minority that the CFP system is rigged and the “small guy” will NEVER GET A CHANCE-haven’t heard much from ya last couple days.

Everything okay? What’s the next conspiracy theory??

Can’t wait!

Cause that one is history. — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 7, 2021

Clearly Herbie has heard plenty from fans who wanted to see teams like UCF get into the playoff conversation in the past.

The Bearcats are no slouch. Last season, Cincinnati put up a massive fight against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2021 Peach Bowl. Now they’ll face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide with a chance to play for a national title.

Georgia and Michigan will meet in the other playoff semifinal game.