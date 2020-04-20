Kirk Herbstreit Has Clarified His Comments On The 2020 Season

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently made headlines for comments he made about the 2020 college football season.

In a recent radio appearance, Herbstreit said he would be “shocked” if we saw college football played in 2020. But that remark drew anger from fans, players and coaches alike who objected for a variety of reasons.

On Monday, Herbstreit walked back his prior comments a little bit. He clarified that his statement was “misconstrued” and “misrepresented,” and stated that he was largely “thinking out loud.”

Herbstreit said that he wasn’t making trying to make a prediction about the 2020 college football season. Rather, he was trying to show how real of a possibility it’s becoming.

Via 247Sports:

“It was kind of misconstrued, misrepresented based on what I said in a radio interview and how it was taken by a lot of people,” Herbstreit said. “…I was almost just thinking out loud. It was the day baseball was supposed to start, Opening Day, and we were reminiscing about how sad it is that we weren’t having any baseball. I was like, ‘Hey, man, this thing’s scary. We may not even have football.’ I was kind of thinking out loud at that point. “…I’m not making any predictions. I really wasn’t that night. I was trying to explain how real this pandemic is.”

But whether Herbstreit meant what he said as a prediction or not, it’s an increasingly real proposition.

Each week that goes by with more people being forced to stay home makes it less likely that schools re-open. And if there are no schools to open, it’ll be nigh impossible to play college football.

Do you agree with Herbstreit’s take on the situation?