Kirk Herbstreit Has Lengthy Message On His Controversial Statement

ESPN’s top college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit received a hefty amount of blowback after he made comments over the weekend, critiquing players who opted out of postseason bowl games.

As a part of a conversation on Saturday’s College GameDay, Herbstreit questioned the desire of some players in this generation in college football. His harshest remark came at the end of his piece, when he said “I think this era of player just doesn’t love football.”

Herbstreit did his best to clarify his comments soon after receiving some intense push back. He followed that up with an appearance alongside Matt Barrie on The ESPN College Football Podcast, where he offered up a lengthy explanation for his harsh assessment.

“That was an 8-minute conversation. I wonder how many people who had a comment or a headline or one quote watched the entire 8-minute conversation between the 4 of us,” Herbstreit said. “There was a lot of things said during those 8 minutes. The one thing I said that seemed to capture the headlines for people’s own agenda and that’s all they went with was players don’t love college football the way they used to. Rece (Davis) came back at me and said that’s a sweeping comment, ‘Are you saying all players?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m not saying all players, I’m saying some players, that’s their lens.’ I’ve not only covered this sport front row for 26 years, I have 4 sons that are 21 years old and younger, forget football. I’ve watched how they’ve grown up. I’ve watched how their friends have grown up. I don’t know if there’s anyone more plugged into this generation than me. Two of my 4 boys play Power 5 football, so again, maybe there’s somebody that’s more plugged in or can relate to 21 and younger, I’d love to meet them, compared to what I’ve done for the last 26 years. I’m not out of touch by any stretch of the imagination.”

Herbstreit continued by saying that he should have talked about the subject of dedication by dividing college football players into two categories.

“I think if anything, I’d like to go back, and when you do live TV without a script, you say things and it’s a heat-of-the-moment debate and are you always going to use the most concise and perfect word or sentence, not always. Just to tell you what I was trying to say, there are 2 lenses or lanes that college football players currently are in,” he said. “There is a lane that you leave high school football, your only goal is 3 years and I’m going to the NFL, and again that’s your prerogative by the way … you’re there for a pit stop, it’s a transaction, bounce, 3 years, I’m gone. By the way some coaches get on that same path, and for a player that does that, I don’t think they’re really interested in getting to know the university, or spending time there beyond just 3 years and out. I don’t recommend that view, but if that’s how you’re looking at college football, then that’s your prerogative. There are other kids who look at it, have the same goals. Go to the NFL, but while they’re there, they kind of plant some roots, they make some relationships, they’re humble about their experience, they’re meeting people, they realize, hey man, I don’t want to put all my eggs into one basket in the NFL. I want to go to the NFL and I am going to the NFL, but when I’m done playing, whether it’s my education, my relationships I made here, I’m going to have a community to fall back on.”

Herbstreit clearly feels strongly about this subject matter, so this surely won’t be the last we hear from him on the topic of bowl opt-outs. Hopefully next time out, he’s able to more effectively communicate his point of view.