Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For Bailey Zappe After He Made CFB History

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe finished his 2021 season in style, breaking the FBS record for passing yards and touchdown passes in a single season.

Zappe finished the Boca Raton Bowl with 422 passing yards and six touchdowns. It was a fitting way for him to cap off his senior season.

With that performance now in the books, Zappe’s final stat line for the 2021 season will include 5,967 yards and 62 touchdown passes. That’s truly incredible.

Following the Hilltoppers’ win over the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit went on Twitter to congratulate Zappe.

“Congratulations Bailey Zappe on a monster year for Western Kentucky,” Herbstreit wrote. “61 TD passes in ONE season. Hard to fathom-congrats and good luck in your future.”

Former Texas Tech quarterback B.J. Symons used to have the record for most passing yards in a single season. The record for most touchdown passes in a season, however, belonged to LSU’s Joe Burrow.

The fact that Zappe was able to break both records in Western Kentucky’s bowl game is a testament to the type of season he just had.

ESPN currently has Zappe ranked as the No. 8 quarterback prospect for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Zappe might not be as intriguing of a prospect as Matt Corral or Kenny Pickett. But make no mistake, he has put himself on several NFL teams’ radars.