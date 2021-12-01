Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For LSU After Hiring Brian Kelly

Just over 24 hours ago, Brian Kelly revealed he would be leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to coach the LSU Tigers.

The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Reactions to the move ranged all over the spectrum, with some calling it a great move and others questioning Kelly’s fit in Louisiana.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit thinks it was a good move. Herbie took to Twitter on Tuesday night to applaud the job done by LSU athletic director Scott Woodward.

“Congratulations to Scott Woodward & @LSUfootball on a fascinating hire,” Herbstreit said. “BK has competed in South Bend for 12 years-grew immensely in that time & within that structure. FIRED UP to see him get on equal ground (talent wise) at LSU and compete w/ the big boys every week in the SEC!”

Earlier this season, Herbstreit suggested Brian Kelly to USC. The Trojans went in another direction, though, hiring former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley.

Before he left, Kelly had a message for his players.

“Men… Let me first apologize for the late night text and, more importantly, for not being able to share the news with you in person that I will be leaving Notre Dame. I am flying back to South Bend tonight to be able to meet with you in the morning but the news broke late today and I am sorry you found out through social media or news reports,” Kelly wrote.

Now he’s off to LSU. Will he succeed?