Kirk Herbstreit Has Telling Comment On The State Of College Football

Players opting out of bowl games has been a major talking point in college football for the past few years. On Saturday’s episode of College GameDay, the crew discussed this topic.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit went on a passionate rant about players opting out of bowl games. He isn’t so sure expanding the College Football Playoff format will fix this problem because he believes some student-athletes just don’t want to compete.

“I just don’t understand,” Herbstreit said. “If you don’t make it to the Playoff, how is it meaningless to play football and compete? Isn’t that what we do as football players, we compete. I don’t know if expanding it will change anything. I really doesn’t. I think this era of players don’t love football.”

This isn’t the first time that Herbstreit has commented on this subject. It’s very clear that he doesn’t think any bowl game is “meaningless.”

and, as befits a show that shouldn't even need to be on, the hosts are wilding out with "today's youth are entitled and it's the fault of video games" nonsense pic.twitter.com/4EdBFuTivH — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 1, 2022

Desmond Howard agreed with Herbstreit’s comment about this generation not loving football.

“That’s what I was about to say,” Howard said. “We’re dealing with a totally different mentality with these student-athletes nowadays, especially football players. Their whole mentality right now is about championships, the Playoff. And because of that, they don’t value the bowl games.”

Howard added that he believes this generation of athletes has a “sense of entitlement.”

This topic probably isn’t going away anytime soon.