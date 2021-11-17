Kirk Herbstreit Has Telling Comment About Cincinnati’s Playoff Chances

On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff committee revealed their latest top 25 following Week 11 of college football action.

There wasn’t much change at the top as the first seven teams remained exactly where they were heading into the weekend. That includes No. 5 Cincinnati, which won a close game over South Florida.

Despite keeping a clean record and moving to 10-0 on the season, the Bearcats could be in trouble. When discussing Cincinnati on Tuesday night, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit doesn’t think the Bearcats are a lock to make the top four – even if a team in front of them stumbles.

“Cincinnati is not a lock or a foregone conclusion because they’re at five. If a team trips up in front of them…it’s not an assumption that they’ll be in the top four,” Herbstreit said.

🏈 @KirkHerbstreit shares his thoughts on potential #CFBPlayoff rankings movement for Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/piJLdvjrmw — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 17, 2021

Cincinnati is in a tough spot with the playoff committee right now. The Bearcats don’t have another game against a ranked opponent coming up, so they can’t bolster their resume.

The team’s best chance at a playoff spot is to have the Big Ten and Pac-12 cannibalize each other and have a two-loss conference champion. If that happens, the Bearcats might have a shot at the playoff.

If Ohio State and Oregon win out, though, it becomes very difficult to see Cincinnati making the top four.

Do the Bearcats deserve one of the top four spots?