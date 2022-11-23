Kirk Herbstreit Hinted At A Major College Football Upset This Weekend

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit doesn't see Tennesee finishing the season strong.

On Tuesday night, ESPN revealed that the Volunteers fell five spots to No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings. While last weekend's 63-38 loss to South Carolina effectively ended Tennessee's CFP chances, Greg McElroy lamented the steep decline affecting the SEC squad's bowl placement.

Herbstreit replied (h/t Rocky Top Insider) that it'll be a moot point after getting upset this Saturday.

"After Vandy beats Tennessee this weekend, that won't matter, Greg," Herbstreit said. "You won’t have to worry about that."

While Tennessee still harbored playoff hopes despite losing to Georgia, a blowout loss to the Gamecocks should end that pursuit. Furthermore, the Volunteers will close the season without star quarterback Hendon Hooker, who tore his ACL in the Week 12 loss.

The Volunteers nevertheless remain a double-digit favorite over the Commodores, who snapped a 26-game SEC losing streak when stunning Kentucky. Vanderbilt stayed hot with a 31-24 victory over Florida last weekend.

Vanderbilt is last in the SEC East standings, but the team suddenly has momentum and a chance to earn bowl-game eligibility. Tennessee, on the other hand, just watched its championship aspirations shatter.

Tennessee will look to prove Herbstreit wrong Saturday night in Nashville. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.