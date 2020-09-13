The Big Ten is set to potentially re-vote on the 2020 college football season in the coming days after an internal task force presented new information about testing capabilities to the league’s brass on Saturday. Kirk Herbstreit has weighed in on the situation.

The College GameDay analyst, who has two sons who play football at Clemson, suggested back in March that he didn’t think college football or the NFL would be played this fall. At this point, however, it looks like he’s in favor of the Big Ten playing the season out.

Herbstreit, responding to a Nebraska fan, suggested he’s never said that it isn’t safe to play. He said that he hopes the league votes to play the fall season.

Because I haven’t said it’s not safe to play. I have 2 kids that play at Clemson and feel great with the way they’re being handled. Hoping B1G Presidents and Chancellors vote to let them play. Thanks Big Husk! https://t.co/LMpY4V4NPm — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 13, 2020

Herbstreit has a major Big Ten connection – he played quarterback at Ohio State in the early 1990s.

The Big Ten, which postponed football season back in August, will reportedly be meeting within the next 72 hours to potentially vote on playing this fall. The league would need nine of its 14 members to vote in favor of playing to overturn the prior result.

Two of the major five leagues – the ACC and the Big 12 – kicked off this week. The SEC will start play in two weeks. The Big Ten and the Pac-12, for now, are out of the mix.

As for Herbstreit, he and the College GameDay team started the year off at Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons are currently taking on Clemson.