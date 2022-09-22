Kirk Herbstreit Is 'Fired Up' For His Schedule This Week

Kirk Herbstreit.

Kirk Herbstreit has a busy schedule over the next few days.

Along with his usual College GameDay duties, the football analyst has joined the NFL world to call Thursday Night Football games alongside Al Michaels for Amazon's Prime Video.

Adding to the madness, Herbstreit also has a college football game on the docket Saturday night. On Tuesday morning, he detailed his hectic itinerary from Thursday to Saturday.

"Fired up for the week!" Herbstreit wrote on Twitter. "Head to Cleveland tomorrow for prep work for our @NFLonPrime game Thursday night w/ the @steelers & @Browns then off to Knoxville for @CollegeGameDay @Vol_Football @GatorsFB then to C-Bus after to call @BadgerFootball & @OhioStateFB on ABC 7:30pm! Let’s GO!"

Herbstreit will call another AFC division showdown for Amazon when the Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 p.m. ET. It's his second game with the new gig.

He'll then travel from Ohio to Tennessee, home of this weekend's College GameDay before the Volunteers take on the Florida Gators. But he won't stick around to watch the rivalry game unfold, as he's joining the ABC booth when No. 3 Ohio State faces Wisconsin.

Such a schedule would stress out plenty of people, but Herbstreit seems pumped for three jam-packed days of football.

Let's see if he maintains that energy throughout the weekend.