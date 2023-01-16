Kirk Herbstreit Is Praying For Major College Football Program

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Tragedy struck the college football world on Sunday morning.

A Georgia football player and a team recruiting staffer were killed in a car accident early this weekend. Bulldogs lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the accident, while two other passengers surived.

"We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy," Kirby Smart said in a statement.

"Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach."

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is praying for the Bulldogs.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the @GeorgiaFootball community and the family’s involved in this unthinkable tragedy. 🙏🏼," he tweeted.

Our thoughts are with the Bulldogs as they deal with this unthinkable tragedy.

May Devin and Chandler rest in peace.