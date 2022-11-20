Kirk Herbstreit Just Released His New Top 6 Rankings
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings on Saturday.
The longtime ESPN college football analyst has a new top six following Saturday's games, which included Ohio State, Michigan and TCU barely winning, while Tennessee got upset by South Carolina.
Herbstreit's new top six rankings have featured a bit of a changeup.
Here's his latest top six:
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- TCU
- LSU
- USC
The new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out on Tuesday night.
Those are the rankings that really matter.