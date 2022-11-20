Skip to main content
Kirk Herbstreit Just Released His New Top 6 Rankings

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings on Saturday.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst has a new top six following Saturday's games, which included Ohio State, Michigan and TCU barely winning, while Tennessee got upset by South Carolina.

Herbstreit's new top six rankings have featured a bit of a changeup.

Here's his latest top six:

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. LSU
  6. USC

The new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out on Tuesday night.

Those are the rankings that really matter.