Kirk Herbstreit Just Released His New Top 6 Rankings

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings on Saturday.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst has a new top six following Saturday's games, which included Ohio State, Michigan and TCU barely winning, while Tennessee got upset by South Carolina.

Herbstreit's new top six rankings have featured a bit of a changeup.

Here's his latest top six:

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU LSU USC

The new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out on Tuesday night.

Those are the rankings that really matter.