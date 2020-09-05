Kirk Herbstreit Makes College Football Playoff Picks For 2020 Season

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay made its long-awaited return to televisions around the country.

In the latter portion of the show, the GameDay crew gave their predictions for the upcoming season. Desmond Howard had easily the most shocking prediction when he said Cincinnati would make the College Football Playoff.

Howard, along with every other analyst on the show, predicted Alabama and Clemson will face off in the national title game. Kirk Herbstreit also thinks the Tigers and Tide will yet again face off for the championship.

Herbie also has Florida and Texas making the College Football Playoff this year.

“I’ve got Clemson coming out of the ACC,” Herbstreit said. “I got Alabama coming out of the SEC. I have Texas coming out of the Big 12 with the experience at quarterback there. And as a floater I’m going to pick Florida as a second team coming out of the SEC. Like you guys I have Clemson and Alabama. But I got Trevor Lawrence and Dabo and the boys beating Bama and winning the national title.”

Herbstreit obviously expects big things from the Longhorns and returning starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

He also thinks Dan Mullen and the Gators will be a force in the SEC this season.

Despite their emergence – in Herbie’s predictions – it’ll be the same old title game with Alabama and Clemson squaring off.

Who do you think will make the playoff?