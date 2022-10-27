Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9.

Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings.

Herbstreit has been so impressed by Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker that he's officially all in on Volunteers.

“Hendon Hooker is my answer. That’s it," Herbstreit said, via 247Sports. "Tennessee’s offense and Josh Heupel, man. Hendon Hooker right now is that guy. I’m no saying he couldn’t sputter, but based on these first eight weeks, if you’re looking for ways to separate Tennessee from anybody, it’s the way they can out-score anybody that they play.

"Again, I know they could slip against Kentucky and they could lose obviously at Georgia, but right now, they are just dynamic on that side of the ball and it’s because of Hendon Hooker.”

Hooker has done a marvelous job of taking care of the football this season. He currently has 2,093 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and one interception through seven games.

As for who's better: Georgia or Tennessee? We'll find out when these two teams meet on Nov. 5 at Sanford Stadium.