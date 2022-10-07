Kirk Herbstreit Makes Prediction For College GameDay Tomorrow

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's safe to say ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is amped up for this Saturday's edition of College GameDay.

This Saturday's show will take place in Lawrence, Kansas. The crew will preview a showdown between No. 17 TCU and No. 19 Kansas.

Believe it or not, this weekend's show will be the first time College GameDay previews a Kansas football game outside of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

With College GameDay less than 24 hours away, Herbstreit revealed his prediction for the show.

"This scene tomorrow will be amazing," Herbstreit said. "I'm telling you - I'm predicting it's going to be one of the best, if not the best, scenes of the entire year for College GameDay."

Herbstreit added that Kansas fans should show up early with their best signs.

Kansas has been considered a basketball school for pretty much its entire existence. However, the football program has taken the world by storm this fall by winning its first five games.

Lance Leipold has led Kansas to wins over Tennessee Tech, West Virginia, Houston, Duke and Iowa State this season.

College GameDay will start at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.