Kirk Herbstreit Has A Message For All Recruits Signing Today

Today is a monumental day for many recruits in the class of 2020. It marks the commencement of the Early Signing Period.

Players signing with a school today get to take an important step in their football and academic careers. It’s a step Kirk Herbstreit is familiar with.

Long before Herbstreit was an ESPN analyst, he was a high school football standout who signed with Ohio State. Herbstreit went on to become the starting quarterback of the Buckeyes.

This afternoon, he tweeted a congratulatory message to all players signing today.

“Congratulations to ALL the HS football players today who are blessed to sign a NLI at their school of choice. Been an incredible journey for all of you!! Today is your new beginning-Hard work & humility!! Congrats & good luck in this next chapter of your life!”

Sooner rather than later, Herbie will be talking about some of the prospects signing today when he calls their games on ESPN and ABC. That will be another memorable moment for these young players

