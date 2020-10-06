Kirk Herbstreit Names His Biggest “Surprise” Team This Season

With the first five weeks of the 2020 college football season in the books, Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top six teams in the country. Only one of the programs in he top six wasn’t from a Power Five conference.

Herbstreit’s top four teams includes Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Georgia. All four teams have looked very impressive in limited action this season, especially the Gators and Tigers.

Right outside the top four is Miami, which is enjoying a great start to the season in large part because of dual-threat quarterback D’Eriq King. Last month, Herbstreit compared King to former Wisconsin signal-caller Russell Wilson.

The final team to crack the top six from Herbstreit is surprisingly BYU. He revealed why he believes the Cougars are legit during his latest podcast episode.

“I know they don’t get a chance to play a lot of great competition, but they’ve beaten teams 49-8 by an average,” Herbstreit said. “I don’t care if you’re playing a high-school team. If you’re blowing people out, you’re blowing people out looking good. I’ve got BYU ahead of Notre Dame and other teams sitting there at No. 6.”

BYU has won each of its first three games by at least 30 points. Junior quarterback Zach Wilson has been so productive this season, proving that he can carry the workload on offense.

Wilson has 949 passing yards and 11 total touchdowns through three games. He’ll look to improve those numbers this weekend when BYU faces UTSA.

As long as they remain healthy for the majority of the season, the Cougars will have a legitimate shot at running the table and going undefeated.