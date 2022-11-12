Kirk Herbstreit Names His "Coach Of The Year" So Far

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

During this Saturday's edition of "College GameDay," ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was asked to reveal his pick for Coach of the Year.

There are plenty of great candidates to choose from, such as TCU's Sonny Dykes, Tennessee's Josh Heupel and Oregon's Dan Lanning.

Herbstreit, however, believes Georgia's Kirby Smart is the Coach of the Year.

Smart's squad is currently 9-0 this season.

This may seem like an odd choice, but Smart deserves a lot of credit. His team hasn't skipped a beat despite losing so many playmakers to the NFL earlier this year.

Georgia watched Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt, Lewis Cine, George Pickens, James Cook, Nakobe Dean, Zamir White, Channing Tindall and a few others get drafted this past April.

With three games remaining on the schedule, the Bulldogs are on track to represent the SEC West in the conference championship game.

Georgia will try to stay undefeated when it faces Mississippi State this evening.