Kirk Herbstreit Names His Top 6 Teams From Week 1

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit has restarted his weekly in-season tradition of naming the most impressive college football teams from the previous weekend.

Six programs made Herbstreit's honor roll for Week 1, with Old Dominion leading the way after knocking off Virginia Tech in its season opener. At No. 2 on Herbstreit's list is Georgia, the defending national champions, who breezed past a ranked Oregon team, 49-3.

Florida stunned No. 7 Utah in the Swamp on Saturday night to earn Herbstreit's No. 3 ranking, while Arizona's big win over San Diego State put them at No. 4.

Syracuse, who blew out Louisville at home, and Rutgers, who beat Boston College on the road, round out Herbie's top 6.

Week 2 of the college football season begins on Friday night with UCF hosting Louisville and Boise State traveling to New Mexico.

Herbstreit's Week 2 top team rankings should be out sometime Sunday or Monday.