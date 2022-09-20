Kirk Herbstreit Names His Top 8 Teams From Week 3

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While most college football analysts continue to dissect the College Football Playoff picture, Kirk Herbstreit praised other schools that impressed in Week 3.

On Monday night, the College GameDay correspondent ranked his top-eight performances from the week.

Penn State tops the list ahead of Tulane, Kansas, Florida State, Washington, Oregon, Eastern Michigan, and Rice.

The Nittany Lions improved to 3-0 with a 41-12 victory over Auburn. Nicholas Singleton needed only 10 carries to produce 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns, leading Herbstreit to pick the freshman as the second-best player from Week 3.

His top player, Michael Penix Jr., registered 397 passing yards and four touchdowns in Washington's 39-28 victory over Michigan State. That earned the Huskies a shout-out from Herbie.

Tulane has already exceeded last season's two wins following a 17-10 road triumph over Kansas State. Meanwhile, the Kansas Jayhawks are also defying all expectations with 159 points through three wins.

Florida State picked up a big ACC victory over Louisville on Friday night. The first team on Herbstreit's list not undefeated, Oregon continued to rebound from an opening loss to Georgia with a 41-20 win over BYU.

Eastern Michigan's 30-21 victory over Arizona State prompted the Sun Devils to part ways with Herm Edwards, and Rice notched a 33-21 triumph over Louisiana.