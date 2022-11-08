Kirk Herbstreit Names His Top Coaches From Week 10

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Several coaches left Week 10 celebrating monumental victories.

Following an eventual college football Saturday, Kirk Herbstreit had plenty of options when highlighted his top coaching performances on Twitter. Yet his top pick shouldn't surprise anyone.

Herbstreit began his list with Brian Kelly, whose LSU Tigers picked up a monumental 32-31 win over Alabama. Instead of attempting to even the score, LSU ended the game by successfully making a two-point conversion in overtime.

Georgia also gained a monumental SEC triumph when upending Tennessee. Instead of singling out head coach Kirby Smart, Herbstreit also touted co-defensive coordinators Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumann for containing a dominant Volunteers offense to just 13 points.

Herbstreit also picked Georgia's entire defense when ranking his top players from Week 10.

Marcus Freeman became the first coach in Notre Dame history to lose his first three games, but the Fighting Irish have bounced back to win six of their last seven. They punctured Clemson's title hopes with a 35-14 upset at South Bend.

Duke usually isn't praised for football, but Mike Elko continued the program's transformation with a 38-31 victory over Boston College. The Blue Devils are 6-3 after winning five games in the last two seasons combined.

Herbstreit gave recognition to Hugh Freeze, who led Liberty to a 21-19 win over Arkansas. The Flames are 8-1 after triumphing at Razorback Stadium.

Finally, Herbstreit listed Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker after his unit flummoxed Purdue to three points. The Boilermakers entered the matchup averaging 32.75 points per contest.