Kirk Herbstreit Names Most Impressive Teams From Week 11

Following a week where most college football behemoths handled their business, Kirk Herbstreit gave recognition to less heralded programs.

The color commentator and College GameDay analyst highlighted his top team performances from Week 11. For the most part, he eschewed the usual suspects expected to dominate on a weekly basis.

Herbstreit started by shouting out TCU, which remains undefeated with a 17-10 win over Texas. Along with proving they can win ugly against a tough opponent, the Horned Frogs maintained their grasp of the No. 4 national ranking.

He then shouted out Washington following a 37-34 upset over Oregon. The Huskies improved to 8-2 behind 408 passing yards from Michael Penix Jr.

In the third spot, Herbstreit listed Arizona. The Wildcats snapped a four-game losing streak with a 34-28 road win over UCLA.

Kansas State only trails TCU in the Big 12 standings after blowing out Baylor. Herbstreit ranked the Jayhawks fourth ahead of Vanderbilt, which picked up its first SEC win since 2020 by shocking No. 24 Kentucky.

Boston College scored a touchdown with 14 seconds remaining to upset No. 17 NC State, and UConn could claim its first winning season since 2010 after improving to 6-5 with a 36-33 victory over Liberty.

Finally, Herbstreit gave kudos to UCF for pulling off a 38-31 triumph at Tulane.