Kirk Herbstreit Names The Most 'Hyped' Crowd He's Ever Seen

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit witnessed Tennessee dominate Kentucky in Saturday night's 44-6 victory.

After working the game for ESPN, Herbstreit commended the Volunteers fanbase on Twitter. He called Neyland Stadium "as hyped as any stadium I’ve been in" while covering football across the country.

"This @Vol_Football offense is terrifying but don’t sleep on that defense," Herbstreit wrote Saturday night. "Played their best game of the year. But the stadium, game ops, crowd, and the passion is INSANE."

Tennessee clearly left an impression on Herbstreit. He followed up with more praise on Sunday morning, calling the "massive" stadium "just incredible."

He also identified Tennessee as his No. 1 team in the nation. The Volunteers entered Week 9 ranked No. 3, but the rest of the world may agree with Herbie if they remain undefeated next weekend.

Tennessee heads to Athen for a seismic game against No. 1 Georgia on Saturday afternoon. Everyone will likely acknowledge the winner as the country's premier team.