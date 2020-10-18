ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Poll

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings following Saturday’s slate of games.

Week 6 had a couple of notable results, including No. 2 Alabama thumping No. 3 Georgia and No. 5 North Carolina getting upset by Florida State.

Herbstreit has updated his personal top six rankings on Sunday morning. He makes sure to clarify that he’s only ranking the teams that play.

Here’s his full top six:

Clemson Alabama Georgia Notre Dame Texas A&M BYU

One team not on this list that should be soon is Ohio State. The Buckeyes will begin their 2020 regular season next weekend against Nebraska.

Former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer had some major praise for Ryan Day’s roster on Saturday.

“First of all, it’s an NFL roster. I sat there going through, every player on their roster, offense, defense, will be in the NFL. Think about that,” Meyer said on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. “The only question is the secondary. You have Josh Proctor, Cam Brown, Sevyn Banks. Young players, highly recruited players replacing high draft picks in the NFL. That’s the only question mark.

“I think, as long as they stay healthy — the only thing that concerns Ohio State is Covid. That’s the only thing that can slow that team down.”

The official new college football top 25 polls will be out later today.