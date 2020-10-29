Kirk Herbstreit Sums Up His Thoughts On Penn State vs. Ohio State

Ohio State at Penn State is typically one of the most fun games of the college football season. The Nittany Lions usually have their crowd in a “whiteout” and Beaver Stadium is electric from kickoff until the final whistle.

This year’s game will be much different, though.

Ohio State is set to travel to Penn State on Saturday night, but the Buckeyes won’t be facing an intimidating road environment. Instead, they’ll be playing in a mostly empty Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call for the game. He summed up his thoughts on the matchup – and the lack of a crowd – on Wednesday evening.

“Looking forward to Saturday in State College! But, like so many of you, will miss 1 of the best atmospheres in the country-The White Out! I’ll miss it-Get through it-Be appreciative of what we have-And savor the moment scenes like this return to college campuses on a weekly basis,” the ESPN analyst tweeted.

Looking forward to Saturday in State College! But, like so many of you, will miss 1 of the best atmospheres in the country-The White Out!

I’ll miss it-Get through it-Be appreciative of what we have-And savor the moment scenes like this return to college campuses on a weekly basis pic.twitter.com/sXO71SCyEc — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 29, 2020

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer knows how difficult it is to win at Penn State. He said this week that the Nittany Lions’ night game crowd can be worth more than a touchdown in points.

“This is a home environment that really impacts the game… It’s usually a 7 to 10 point differential that right now is zero,” Meyer said.

"This is a home environment that really impacts the game… It's usually a 7 to 10 point differential that right now is zero."@CoachUrbanMeyer shares how not having a "White Out" at home against Ohio State will impact Penn State this weekend ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZPdAo6M1Ll — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 27, 2020

Hopefully we still get a fun game on Saturday night.

Ohio State and Penn State are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC.