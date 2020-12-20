Kirk Herbstreit Names 1 Team He Wouldn’t Want To Play Right Now

The 2020-21 College Football Playoff field is set to be unveiled in a couple of hours.

We probably know the top three spots already – Alabama will be No. 1, Clemson will be No. 2 and Ohio State should be No. 3.

The No. 4 spot is a question mark, though it’ll probably go to Notre Dame. Texas A&M will likely be on the outside looking in as far as the playoff is concerned.

But there’s another team that is maybe deserving of consideration. ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes that Oklahoma is playing really, really good football right now.

“One thing that I don’t know will come into play or not is Oklahoma,” Herbstreit said. “We saw them at Bedlam. They’re a team that I don’t know that I would want to play Oklahoma right now. The last six games now, they have been dominant.”

Herbstreit has been making some bold claims about Oklahoma as of late. He said earlier in the week that the Sooners are better than the previous College Football Playoff teams.

“I happened to see Oklahoma a few weeks ago against Oklahoma State and I called Lincoln (Riley) after the game and I said, ‘man, I think you’re better right now as a complete team that you were last year and the year before that and the year before that’ because of the way their defense is playing,” Herbstreit said on Tuesday night. “This (Spencer) Rattler kid has really grown up compared to where they were early in the year.”

Oklahoma won the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday night, but they probably won’t jump up high enough to make it in. Still, the Sooners are clearly ranked high in Herbstreit’s book.