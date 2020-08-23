Kirk Herbstreit Is Really Going To Miss 1 College Football Crowd

With the Big Ten and the Pac-12 not playing college football this fall, and the ACC, Big 12 and SEC programs having limited crowds at best, we’re going to miss out on some awesome game-day environments this fall.

One big-time crowd seems to stand out the most to Kirk Herbstreit, though.

The ESPN college football analyst said earlier this month that the Big Ten game he’ll miss the most is Ohio State at Penn State. The Nittany Lions’ “White Out” game is typically one of – if not the – best environments in the sport.

“You go to Penn State at night when it’s a ‘White Out’ in the student section, it’s as good of a scene as there is,” Herbstreit said. “And when Ohio State comes in there it seems to be amped up a few more notches, so not having a chance to see that on Nov. 7 would be the one that stands out to me.”

Herbstreit paid tribute to the Penn State crowd on Twitter on Friday night, too.

Just thought I’d send this out. Damn. pic.twitter.com/7W0KPFne0J — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) August 21, 2020

Herbstreit is a former Ohio State quarterback, but even he can respect just how awesome Penn State crowds are.

Hopefully we’ll get to see Beaver Stadium rocking for some big games in 2021.