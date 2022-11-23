Kirk Herbstreit Predicting Top-10 Upset This Weekend

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is already calling his shot for this weekend.

After the updated College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on ESPN, Herbstreit revealed his upset pick for Week 12.

Herbstreit believes Vanderbilt will stun Tennessee this Saturday at home.

With Hendon Hooker out for the rest of the season and the Volunteers' hopes of making the playoff now gone, Herbstreit expects Josh Heupel's squad to struggle.

“I’m claiming Vandy right now before you are even going to get close to that,” Herbstreit said, via Saturday Down South. “Tennessee is not necessarily playing for bowl eligibility and their opportunity to get into the Playoff is gone, they’re fighting amongst themselves in the locker room, things are not good right now in Knoxville. Plus Hendon Hooker obviously has that injury. So I’ve got a weird feeling on Vandy this week.”

Vanderbilt would become bowl eligible with a win this weekend. That alone should have Clark Lea's crew motivated to play Tennessee.

After losing five games in a row during the middle of the season, Vanderbilt pieced together impressive wins over Kentucky and Florida.

We'll see if the Commodores can stun the Volunteers on Saturday night.