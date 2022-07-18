Kirk Herbstreit Predicts How Many Power Conferences We'll End Up With

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Following UCLA and USC's defection to the Big Ten, there has been speculation that we're heading toward two power conferences in college football.

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit thinks there could be room for one more premier league though when all is said and done. On First Take this morning, Herbstreit said he's leaning toward there being three leagues of consequence in the future.

"The more I listen and the more I talk to people, I wouldn't be surprised if we settle ultimately at three power conferences," Herbstreit said, declining to name which league will join the Big Ten and SEC as a mainstay.

Herbstreit said he thinks that if Notre Dame ultimately joins the Big Ten, the league will then look to add "one or two more" teams. That will trigger the next stage of realignment.

"Whoever's left when the dust settles, they don't go into the SEC, they don't go into the Big Ten, I think there's a good chance we're going to end up with three power conferences right around 20 teams," Herbstreit told Keyshawn Johnson and Molly Qerim. "What I want to know is what will happen to the teams that are left out of those 55-60 teams in this new world that we're headed towards."

There are currently 65 programs divvied up among the five power conferences, plus Notre Dame, which is affiliated with the ACC but remains independent.

If Herbstreit's conjecture becomes reality, that means we're looking at 5-10 teams being left out in the cold, depending on how many institutions are in each of the "Big Three."