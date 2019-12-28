The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kirk Herbstreit Predicts The Winner Of No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Kirk Herbstreit walks on the field before the game between Texas and Oklahoma State.AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 21: ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit walks on the field before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff kicks off on Saturday afternoon with a matchup between No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma. The Tigers enter as near 14-point favorites despite not having experience playing in the playoff – like the Sooners.

LSU has been one of the most dominant programs in the country this season, led by quarterback Joe Burrow. The Tigers have one of the most-potent offenses in the country and shredded talented SEC defenses all year long.

Before the game kicks off, ESPN’s panel of college football experts gave their picks for the game.

Desmond Howard picked LSU to win “big” while Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit both expect some fight from Oklahoma, but a close win for the Tigers.

Not many analysts across the country have picked the Sooners to pull off the upset. They predict LSU’s offense will be too much for an undermanned Oklahoma defense missing two key starters.

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow leads a vaunted LSU offense that put up nearly 48 points per game. Can the Sooners do something that only Auburn could and slow down the Tigers?

LSU and Oklahoma kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.